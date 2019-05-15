Robert Dale Wooley, 56, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019 in Webster, TX. He was born to Earl and Donna Wooley in Durango, CO.
Robert has been a resident of La Marque for over 55 years and was a distinguished master mechanic.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law Glen Shifflett.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Deana Wooley; 3 daughters: Lacey Marie Wooley, Jenna Michelle Cooper (Aaron), and Bailey Ann Wooley (Alex Jones); 2 Sisters: Vickie Nallie (Patrick) and Marlene Schrull (Roger); sister-in-law Mary Ann Mason (Mike); mother-in-law Irene Shifflett; 3 brothers: Nickie Wooley (Alice), Michael Wooley (Rita), and Allen Carter (Wendy); 4 grandchildren: Madison Wooley, Landen Cooper, Grayson Wooley, and Lincoln Jones; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Ray Whaley, Tommy Nalley, Donald “Bubba” Cooper, Michael Wooley, Michael Mason, and Patrick Nallie.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a service immediately following from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.
