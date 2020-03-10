Jane Marie Gregory was born in Galveston, Texas August 19, 1950 and went home to be with her Lord, Jesus Christ on Thursday, March 5, 2020. She loved being with her family, gardening, and making Christmas cookies. She enjoyed being in church for Sunday Service and helping with her church’s ministry to the homeless.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Frances Coward, and her brother Charles Coward, Jr. and his wife, Joyce.
Jane is survived by her husband, Tim Gregory, Sr.; son, Tim Gregory and wife, Julie; daughter, Frances Gonzales and husband, Greg; son, Charles Gregory; sister, Judy Smith and husband Don; grandson, Steven Miliskaovich; and granddaughters, Londyn and Paris Gregory.
Jane’s family will receive visitors from 5:00 until 7:00 pm, Wednesday, March 11, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be 10:00 am, Thursday, March 12, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home with burial at Calvary Cemetery.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Jane’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.