David J. Hill

AUSTIN, TX — David J. Hill III born January 7, 1959 left this earth to join his parents David Hill, Jr. and Freddie Lee Craven Hill on April 11, 2022.

David graduated Ball HS in 1976 and attended the University of Texas Austin. David maintained residence in Austin, TX where he worked for Dell and HP computers. He was a lover of cars and computers.

He leaves behind his long time girlfriend Sarah Norman, many friends and relatives to cherish his memory.

A memorial service is scheduled May 21, 2022 at 2:30 pm. St. David's Episcopal Church 301 E. 8th St. Austin, Tx 78701

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription