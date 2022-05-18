David J. Hill May 18, 2022 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save AUSTIN, TX — David J. Hill III born January 7, 1959 left this earth to join his parents David Hill, Jr. and Freddie Lee Craven Hill on April 11, 2022.David graduated Ball HS in 1976 and attended the University of Texas Austin. David maintained residence in Austin, TX where he worked for Dell and HP computers. He was a lover of cars and computers.He leaves behind his long time girlfriend Sarah Norman, many friends and relatives to cherish his memory.A memorial service is scheduled May 21, 2022 at 2:30 pm. St. David's Episcopal Church 301 E. 8th St. Austin, Tx 78701 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags David J. Hill Iii Austin Computer Science Computer Sarah Norman Tx David Hill Jr. University Of Texas Austin × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesDickinson woman found dead in trunk had been missing for daysTraffic-stopping I-45 bridge work forces changes in commutes, commerceCity investigating what caused Galveston Causeway light pole to fall downMotorcyclist killed in early morning Texas City crashTwo killed, one wounded in La Marque shootingBattleship Texas Foundation sets out to sink rumorsGalveston couple arrives to find home had sailed awayMeet Galveston native, Lance Scott WalkerIn Galveston, an uncle's pledge is fulfilled after more than a centuryFiiz debuts in League City; Soul2Soul finds new island home; urns return to Grand Galvez CollectionsPier 21 is smokin' with 26th annual Yaga's Wild Game and BBQ Cook-offStatue of League City’s namesake dedicatedInaugural Moto Surf competition held in GalvestonGalveston LULAC holds annual Cinco de Mayo FiestaLa Izquierda blends music, surfing during annual festivalLeague City hosts annual music festival and barbecue cook-offGalveston County Fair & Rodeo continuesIn Focus: Astros 5, Tigers 0The Grand holds annual Kids FestivalIn Focus: Astros 3, Tigers 2 CommentedQuestion of the week: Should Roe v. Wade be overturned? (99) Guest editorial: The Washington Post says pleas prove Jan. 6 was an insurrection (84) Guest editorial: The New York Times argues US is not ready for the end of Roe v. Wade (69) Guest commentary: Tripoli treaty shows US was founded as a secular state (66) Don't fall for the GOPs deflections in November (59) Guest commentary: Beware of ultra-conservatives bearing bogus polls (47) You can correct all this by voting in November (42) I've lost all faith in Biden to do the right thing (38) Biden's ineptness will ruin our country (36) Baby formula shortage has Galveston County parents helping, hunting (31)
