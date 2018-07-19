Ronald “James” Rivers was born April 24, 1947, to Sammy James Rivers and Erma Lee Adell in Houston, Texas.
On July 12, 2018, James made his transition at his home in Galveston, Texas with his loving wife by his side.
James leaves precious memories with his wife, Pearl Rivers; four daughters; four grandchildren; two brothers; two sisters; three step-children; mother-in-law; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law, and a host of other relatives and friends.
There will be a service celebrating his life at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, July 21, 2018, at Macedonia Baptist Church, with Pastor A.W. Colbert officiating.
In Lieu of flowers please make donation to Macedonia Baptist Church Youth Dept.
See his webpage and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
