GALVESTON AND PEARLAND — Roberto Martinez, Sr. went to be with the LORD on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. He left peacefully, surrounded by his close family. Roberto was born on December 30, 1953 in Galveston Texas to Demetria and Cenobio Martinez, Sr. Roberto spent his youth years growing up in Galveston, while in High School, he married his High School sweetheart, Angelina. They married and raised three lovely children. Roberto and Angelina just celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary this past September 2021.
Roberto worked for the City of Galveston and the City of Pearland, as a Utility Meter Technician for a total 21 years and retired in 2008.
Roberto was a long-time huge die-hard fan of the Dallas Cowboys NFL Team. During early years, he would enjoy having family members and friends come over to watch the Dallas Cowboys Football Games with food, deserts, family love. He loved cooking and barbequing delicious meals for his family, especially during New Year’s Eve, his specialty was preparing Menudo. At family gatherings, he enjoyed being center of attention by saying a joke or two and kept everyone laughing pretty much. Roberto loved his family more than anything. He also enjoyed traveling with his family on vacations, Spring-Break trips and loved playing his PowerBall PowerPlay tickets.
The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Roberto. He loved quiet evenings at home, watching his favorite detective tv series and western shows. Roberto, truly, believed in our LOVING LORD and fully, surrendered his sufferings into THY’S HANDS.
Roberto is preceded in death by his mother and father, siblings, Angelo Martinez, Sr., Manuel Martinez, Sr., and Janie Magallon.
He is survived by two daughters, Estella A. Martinez, Rumalda Rivera (Larry), and a son, Roberto Martinez, Jr. (Crystal); grandchildren, Erica Martinez, Roberta M. Martinez, Kaylyn Martinez, Joseph Martinez, Jr., Monika Mackey (Michael), Richard Rivera (Carol), Mateo A. Rivera (Emily), Vanessa R. Rivera, Ethan R. Martinez, Lilyana M. Martinez; great-grandchildren, Angelo L. Martinez, Gabriel J. Rivera, and Madeline E. Mackey; sisters, Rosie Guzman (Ben), Esther Rodriguez (Manuel), Linda Galicia; brothers, Gregorio Martinez (Anita), Cenobio Martinez, Jr.
Memorial Service will occur on Monday, March14th at Crowder Funeral Home, located on 2422 E. Broadway Street, Pearland, Texas 77581, with visitation beginning at 6:00 PM, Rosary to begin at 7:00 PM. The Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 11:00 AM with Mass held at St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church on 11011 Hall Road, Houston Texas 77089, followed by burial at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Galveston.
Pallbearers are Roberto Martinez, Jr., Larry Rivera, Joseph Martinez, Jr., Richard Rivera, Mateo Rivera, Michael Mackey, Ethan Martinez. Honor Pallbearers are Tony Martinez and Cenobio Martinez, Jr.
The family would like to thank all staff members at Baylor St. Luke’s Dan L Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Hospital, Vantage Hospice, Providian Home Health Care for providing with medical treatments with such love and concern.
Crowder Funeral Home
Pearland, TX
281-412-3000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.