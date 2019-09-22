Schroeder

Graveside services for Marvin Schroeder will be held today at 10 a.m. at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery, 7301 Memorial St. in Hitchcock under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.

White

Services for Veda White will be held today at Crowder Funeral Home, Webster. Visitation from 6-7 p.m. followed by a funeral service.

Gonzalez

Funeral services for Susana Gonzalez will be held today at 10 a.m. at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.

