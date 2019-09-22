Schroeder
Graveside services for Marvin Schroeder will be held today at 10 a.m. at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery, 7301 Memorial St. in Hitchcock under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
White
Services for Veda White will be held today at Crowder Funeral Home, Webster. Visitation from 6-7 p.m. followed by a funeral service.
Gonzalez
Funeral services for Susana Gonzalez will be held today at 10 a.m. at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
