February 15, 1936 - August 14, 2019
On Wednesday evening our beloved Captain George Esponge peacefully passed away at UTMB surrounded by his loving family and friends.
The family will hold a memorial service in his memory on Sunday afternoon, August 18, at the V.F.W. Post 880 Hall at 1014 -24th Street in Galveston from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The Family would like to extend a very special thank you to the First Responders and ER Staff at UTMB for their outstanding care and professional medical treatment of Captain Esponge. They went beyond the call of duty to provide the best medical care possible to George and our family.
Fair Winds and Following Seas, Captain George.
