Calice (Cali/Kelly) M. Garon Legate
Calice (Cali/Kelly) M. Garon Legate, 57, of Galveston, passed away October 2, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com 409.763.2475
Ronald K. Nash, Jr.
GALVESTON—Ronald K. Nash, Jr., 38, departed this life on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Bertha Fontenot Palmer
LA MARQUE—Bertha Fontenot Palmer, 82, received her call into eternal rest on Friday, October 9, 2020, in Texas City, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Patricia Ann Simmons Smith
Patricia Ann Simmons Smith, 76, passed away on October 9, 2020 at her residence surrounded by Loving Husband. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Wynn Funeral Home (409)6211677
