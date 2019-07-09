Alivia Allynn Marie Townsend, 14, was granted her angel wings after a tragic accident on July 3rd, 2019. Alivia was born in Galveston, Texas on September 12, 2004. Although her life was far too short, she touched so many people’s lives. She will forever be remembered for her outgoing, funny, and loving personality. Alivia lived in Texas City, TX her whole life and attended Texas City ISD. She loved football and played as wide receiver and defensive end for Blocker Middle School, #81, last year. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, being a big sister, and making those around her laugh and smile. She will forever be loved and missed by all who knew her.
She has joined her grandmother, Barbara Townsend, in Heaven.
Alivia is survived by loving parents, Nicholas and Amanda Townsend, Adrienne Zulch; sisters, Lilyanna, Kaylynn and Kinsliegh Townsend, and Jayden McCoy; brothers, Michael Laymace and Ayden Zulch; grandparents, Sandy and Stephen Foster, Susan and Michael Wagner, and Don and Susan Townsend; many aunts, uncles, cousins as well as a host of close family friends.
The family requests that those attending the Celebration of Life please wear clothes that reflect Alivia's bright and joyful personality.
The family will greet guests from 9-10 a.m. with 10:00 a.m. Funeral Services Friday, July 12, 2019 at Carnes Funeral Home-Texas City, 3100 Gulf Freeway, TX 77591. Interment will take place at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX. A reception for family and friends will follow at 3710 18th St. N, Texas City, TX 77590.
