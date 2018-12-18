GALVESTON—Guadalupe Martinez, age 72, of Galveston passed away Wednesday December 12, 2018 at Cornerstone Hospital in Webster.
Funeral services are 10:00 a.m. Thursday, December 20, 2018 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. Burial will follow in Hitchcock. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. www.carnesbrothers.com
Guadalupe was born December 1, 1946 in Michoacán, Mexico to Julian Ramirez and Aurora Flores. She was employed in the Hotel industry for many years and had many friends and co-workers that loved her dearly. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She remained faithful to her Catholic faith her entire life.
Survivors include her husband Gonzalo Martinez; sons, Jr. Martinez and Lee Martinez; daughter in law, Marina Cantu; grandchildren, Abel Martinez, Andrea Martinez, Jasela Martinez, Eli Martinez, Isaiah Martinez, Julianna Martinez and Demetria Martinez.
