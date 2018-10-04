Linda Ellen Mason, 70, resident of Onalaska, Texas passed away October 1, 2018. She was born February 16, 1948 in Houston, Texas to parents Clyde P. Gallaway and Mary E. Case Gallaway. She was a previous resident of League City, Texas for over 50 Years. She worked in the hospitality field in sales, then as a hostess, and also as a waitress.
She is preceded in death by her parents Clyde P. Gallaway and Mary E. Gallaway, as well as sisters Bobbie Kampfhenkel and Barbara Prouty.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Robert L. Mason, daughters, Cassy Garcia and Reece Bundrick, Cammy Mason, and foster daughter, Andrea Brown; son, Craig L. Mason and wife Brenda, and two step-sons, David Mason and wife Becky and Richard Mason; two sisters, Helen Middlestead, and Dale Gallaway; she is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Linda was small in stature, but had a huge personality that touched everyone she knew. She never met a stranger and frequently invited people she had just met to family functions and holiday gatherings. She had a big heart and was always adding to her family, whether it be a person or a pet. She truly loved and cherished her family and they in turn truly loved and cherished her. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Visitation will be held Sunday, October 7, 2018 from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas, followed by a Celebration of Life at 4:00 p.m.
