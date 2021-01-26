TEXAS CITY — Minnie Hertenberger, wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend passed away peacefully in League City, Texas, Friday, January 22, 2021.
Minnie was born in Cameron, Texas November 27, 1927 to Ben and Minnie Vybiral. In Cameron, she met and married her husband, Lawrence, and they made their home in Texas City for the next 63 years raising two children. Minnie worked as a cosmetic manager at Agee’s Drugstore for many years. She enjoyed meeting and serving customers with all their purchases, and many would ask for her personally when they came to shop. She loved gardening and working in her yard, she was an excellent cook and enjoyed planning meals for her family. In her pastime, she loved to read, play 42 domino, and spend as much time with family as was possible. Her heart was big, and her door was always open.
She is proceeded in death by her parents, husband Lawrence Hertenberger and all her siblings. Left to cherish her memory are her two children and their spouses, Jane (Ernie) Saldua, L.J. (Patty) Hertenberger Jr., two grandchildren and spouses, Kathy (Matt) Deggs and Jeff (Abigail) Saldua, six great grandchildren, Jacob, Ava, Sophia Saldua and Kyler, Klaire and Khloe Deggs. All her great grandchildren loved and enjoyed spending time with their “Mimi”. She will be remembered for her kind ways, sweet smile, and will forever be in our hearts.
A visitation for family and friends will be held at Emken Linton Funeral Home Thursday, January 28 from 11:00 a.m. — 12:00 p.m. Masks will be required. Due to COVID, a private burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson.
The family would like to thank all the nursing staff at the Delany at South Shore and the UTMB Texas Home Health Hospice team for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions and donations can be made in Minnie’s name to St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church, Texas City, Texas or the American Heart Association, www.heart.org/donor.
