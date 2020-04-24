Mike Alexander died April 20, 2020 after a long battle with throat cancer.
Mike grew up in La Marque, Texas, attended La Marque High School and Sam Houston University in Huntsville. He served in the Army National Guard 72nd Airborne Brigade. Mike spent 40 years in the telecommunications industry and upon retirement opened a senior care franchise, Seniors Helping Seniors.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Louise Alexander, and survived by his wife of 51 years, Barbara Alexander.
A life celebration Mass to be announced at a later date.
