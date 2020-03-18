Emery Allen Jr. passed away on March 14, 2020 at his residence in Dickinson, Texas. He was the husband of Winnie Mason Allen, and father to DeWayne E. Allen and Dennis M. Allen.
Emery was born March 26, 1953 to Emery Allen Sr., and Georgia Mae Odom Allen in the community of McNair in Baytown, Texas. He accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Baytown, Texas. He attended public school in Baytown Texas and received his Associate Degree from MTI College of Business and Technology,
Emery worked numerous jobs throughout his career from auto mechanic, carpenter, computer repair technician and an electrician. Emery retired from the City of Pasadena in 2012.
Emery will be not only be remembered as a hard worker and deep thinker, but also a very patient, kind and gentle soul who would do almost anything to help someone. Most will remember him as a parking lot attendant at Gulf Meadows church, and for the barbeque he often cooked for the youth.
He is survived by his spouse, Winnie of 38 years; sons DeWayne E. Allen (Tiffany), Dennis M. Allen; grandchildren Reagan, Emalee, Treana, DeWayne, Emery, and Angela.
The viewing will be Saturday, March 21, 2020, from 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, TX. THERE WILL BE NO FUNERAL. Private graveside services and interment will be on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Forest Park East Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.