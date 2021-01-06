LEAGUE CITY — Charles Kingsbury, 57, Attorney at law passed away November 26, 2020. He is survived by his parents Robert and Paula Kingsbury, sisters Ronda Glover, Louisa Farmer and Ashley Morgan. Services will be held at Saint Christopher Episcopal Church in League City at 3pm, Saturday, January 9th.
Due to the Corona Virus only family will be allowed to attend in person. The service will be simulcast at www.STCHRISCHURCH.org, Click Worship Link.
In Lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to St. Christopher Episcopal Church Charles Kingsbury Memorial Fund at 2506 S. Christopher Road, League City, TX 77573.
