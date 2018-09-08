Marie Mitchell Boyd Johnson, 101, of Orange, Texas, died on September 4, 2018, in Galveston, Texas.
She was born on October 28, 1916, on a farm in Upshur County, Texas, to parents Minnie Newsom Mitchell and Luther Smith Mitchell. She grew up on that farm and attended a one room school to begin her education. She attended College of Industrial Arts (now known as Texas Woman's University), and later received her undergraduate degree from Lamar University. She and her husband and two children moved to Orange during WWII. After her first husband died she returned to school and received a Master's degree from Sam Houston State University. She taught in the Orange Public School system until she reached the age of 70.
She enjoyed gardening, bird watching, and sewing. Marie made many doll clothes for the Salvation Army dolls that were given away at Christmas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Andrew R. Boyd; second husband, H.T. Johnson; daughter, Betty Boyd Dedinas; sister, Edith Mitchell Coffey; and brothers, Billy and L.S. Mitchell.
She is survived by her son, David Boyd and wife Carolyn of Galveston; son-in law, Robert Dedinas of Newark, Delaware; step-son, Henry Johnson and wife Elizabeth of Rockwall, Texas; niece, Lucyann Hopkins and husband Dr. Jerry Hopkins of Center, Texas; nephew, Dr. James Burnett and wife Janie of Fort Worth; grandchildren, Stacy Dedinas and husband Steve Cason of Greenfield, Delaware, John Dedinas and Laura Williams of Plano, Texas, Daniel Dedinas of Newark, Delaware; step-grandchildren, Mary Thacker and husband Dr. Ike Thacker of Dallas, Henry Johnson and wife Rose of California, Tom Johnson and wife Debbie of California; and great-grandchild, Elizabeth Williams of Plano, Texas; along with numerous great nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at Claybar Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 10, 2018, with visitation prior to the service, starting at 10:00 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Mike Umbenhauer of First Presbyterian Church.
Burial will take place at Gilmer City Cemetery in Gilmer, Texas, on Tuesday, September 11, 2018, at 10:00 a.m., with Reverend Jerry Hopkins officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the First Presbyterian Church, at 902 Green Avenue, Orange, Texas.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to her caregivers for the past 5 months: Jackie Williams, Diana Holmes, Brandi Spoons, and Renee Spoons.
