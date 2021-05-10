Denise Bonno Warren

SANTA FE — Denise Kay Bonno Warren was born in Galveston, Texas on August 13, 1955 to Jessie Lee and Frank Bonno. She was a 1972 graduate of O’Connell High School and married the love of her life, John “Johnny” Warren in 1990. She was a resident of Bayou Vista for 25 years and of Santa Fe for 18 years.
Denise had a long career with State Farm Insurance working as an office manager first for Agent Dick Wiley and then, Agent Wayne Cartwright, both in Texas City. Denise retired from State Farm in 2019 having served almost 40 years with the company.
Denise loved animals and over the years had quite a menagerie of rescued dogs and cats. Her heart broke for the animals she would see in local shelters and she realized one way stop overpopulation was to encourage people to spay and neuter their pets. As she began to talk more about the need to “fix” animals with rescue organizations, she learned many people wanted to fix their pets, but could not afford to do so. Thus, her mission was set- starting a no cost/low cost spay and neuter clinic. After much brainstorming, thousands of phone calls, fundraising and hard work with other like-minded individuals, Animal Alliance of Galveston County was born. Since it’s opening in 2006, over 100,000 animals have been fixed, thus helping stop the overpopulation of shelters.
Denise didn’t stop there, as she continued the never-ending work of rescuing and feeding local animals. She was known to drive around with a trunk full of dog and cat food to deliver to those who were in need. And she was forever taking calls about animals in need of rescue.
Denise didn’t have any biological children, but her nest was full of nieces and nephews whom she loved fiercely. Everyone called her, “Auntie,” and Auntie was a treasure to all who knew her. Generations have been shaped by her influence and her generosity. Auntie saw a need and took care of it. She wanted to make each and every family event special and she did.
Auntie loved a party and loved to laugh. Her larger-than-life personality filled every room she walked into and her wit kept everyone on their toes.
Denise is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Jessie Lee Bonno, husband Johnny Warren, brother James Bonno, sister-in-law Myrtle Bonno, nephew Darrell Bonno and niece Samantha Bonno.
Auntie leaves behind her brother Daniel Bonno, twin sister Jenise Giusti, niece Lisa Hart (husband Robert Hart, Jr., children Robert III and Kelly), niece Jennifer Stein (husband Noah Stein, children Carter, Kara and Jessa), niece Nina Giusti (children Ashton and Alissa Shutt) and many other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 — 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.hayesfuneralhome.com
To honor Denise, donations may be made to the Animal Alliance of Galveston County https://www.animalalliancetx.org/ Click on the, “clinic info,” tab and then the, “donations,” tab.
