Billy Earl “Shakey” Stewart at the age of 59 was called home to be with the Lord on June 13, 2020, at his residence in Galveston TX. Billy was born to Ella Mae and Bobby Stewart on October 22, 1960.
He leaves precious memories with his brothers, Ronald, Bobby Ray (Vanessa) and Clarence (Felicia); his only daughter, Katrina Henderson; sons, Christopher Stewart and Dominique Stewart-Henderson; five grandchildren; other devoted family members and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends
A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 9 -11:00 AM at Fields Johnson Family Mortuary. Due to COVID-19 guidelines family will have a private service.
