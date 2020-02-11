Donald "Don" P. Weakley, age 87, of Spring, Texas passed away peacefully on Thursday February 6, 2020.
Don is survived by his wife of 70 years, Odessa Joann Weakley; his children, Donna and Phil Howson, Laurie and Bruce Hutto, Suzie and Jeff Nesbitt; grandchildren, Mike Howson, Greg Howson, Sarah Nelson, Drew Hutto, Skyler Maher and Emily Hutto; seven great-grandchildren, Brooks & Lauren Howson, Jack & Isabelle Howson, Jakson, Luke and Anna Claire Nelson; his sisters, Jerrie Creeden, Joyce Goff, Kitty Clemens; his brother, Gerry Weakley, and a large extended family of cousins, nieces and nephews that all love him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his twin sons, Larry Don and Gary Paul; parents, Paul Weakley, Bernice and Jimmy Ervin; his sister, Helen Perry; and his beloved brother, Bobby Weakley.
Don was born November 20, 1932 in Galveston, Texas to Paul and Bernice Weakley. He didn't take long to find the love of his life, Joann, whom he married at the age of 17 on June 4, 1950, 2 days after their High School Graduation from Ball High. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving from June 1952 to 1956 during the Korean War. After the Navy he graduated from University of Houston in 1961 with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Electronics.
Don, Joann and their three daughters moved to the North Houston subdivision of Inverness Forest in 1967, where he was an integral part of the community as the suburbs of Houston grew and expanded around them. In 1972 he started his own company, Don P. Weakley and Associates, which launched his impressive entrepreneurial career that would last the rest of his life.
A loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and patriarch of the Weakley family, he leaves behind a legacy of love, faith and loyalty that will continue for generations to come. Throughout his life, his most consistent quality was a commitment to be a strong support for as many people as he could. Everyone who had the pleasure of crossing paths with him, walked away with their lives changed forever.
He was known by his loved ones by many endearing names; Babe, Daddy, Grand-daddy, Grandpa, Papa Don, Uncle Don, Uncle Buddy, and he will truly be missed.
Don was laid to rest at Earthman Resthaven Cemetery in Houston, Texas, February 10, 2020.
