Rainville
Funeral services for Lance Rainville will be held today at 10 a.m. at Moody Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock. Following the services Lance’s family and friends will continue with a celebration of life at The Oaks Bar in Galveston.
Sowell
Services for William Sowell will be held today at First Church of God, 2209 29th St. N. in Texas City under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Visitation at 10 a.m., with funeral services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery.
Grant
Funeral service for Cynthia Grant will be held today at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
Rogers
Celebration of life services for Kathryn Rogers will be held today in the chapel of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Visitation at 1 p.m. followed by funeral service at 2 p.m.
Bragg
Graveside service for June Bragg will be held today at 2 p.m. at Garden Park Cemetery, 801 Teas Rd., Conroe, Texas 77303 under the direction of Cashner Funeral Home.
Fulhorst
Funeral Mass for Charles Fulhorst will be held today at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church of Holy Family Parish at 14th St. and Broadway in Galveston, under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.