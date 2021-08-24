Louis Alton Schwertner

SANTA FE — Louis A. Schwertner 71, passed Friday 08/20/2021 in Webster, TX.
Born 02/12/1950 in Victoria, TX to Daniel and Pauline Schwertner, during his childhood years he and his brother grew up attending many different schools due to his father’s jobs throughout the United States, but mostly in Texas. His parent’s did settle in Alta Loma, Texas in 1961. Louis got into sports earning a letterman jacket as he graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1969. He loved the beaches and surfing. He had married Katherine Kotz, they had three children together. He also loved taking things apart such as cars and rebuilding them. He tried working at the in laws rice farm, even tried painting cars. He later joined the Ironworkers Union Local #135. He later taught at the Apprenticeship Hall at the Houston Local #84. He began his new career in Financial Planning, he loved to help and look out for others where he created his own business. He met the love of his live Beth Solomon in early 2003, they were married by August of 2003, gaining two additional daughters. He loved his growing family, and many friends dearly.
He is preceded in death by his parents and numerous aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his wife, Beth and children, Brandon Schwertner and wife, Lisa, Joshua Schwertner, Sarah Nava and husband, Sammy, Rachel Wood and fiancé, Jason and Jaclyn Riddle; brother, Danny Schwertner and wife, Pam; sister, Cindy Schwertner; aunt, Edie Schwertner; mother in law, Emma Kotz. Also adopted family member Madeliene Becker-Newsom and husband, Eric, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Grandchildren, Lynzi O’Grady and husband, Tim, Layci Dickson, Aiden, Samantha, Jordan, Jenna, Trayce, Caleb, Shane and Annabella; great-grandchildren, Kyler, Kannon, Lanei, Lemmie, Garon and Imelda.
No memorial services will be held. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
