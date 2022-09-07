Joseph Joe Romano Sep 7, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GALVESTON, TX — Joseph "Joe" Romano passed away on August 16, 2022 at U.T.M.B. at the age of 89.He is preceded in death by his parents: Jospeh, Sr. & Felicia and his step-daughter.He is survived by his best friend and wife, Pat Romano, two step-sons, six grand children and one great grand child.Joe retired from the Port of Galveston after 43 years of service.The family would like to thank his devoted caregiver, Pascha Rougeau for taking great care of him.There will be no services at his request. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesDriver charged in deadly Galveston crash just released from prison on 3rd DWI conviction, police sayBall High School student killed, others injured, in crash near campus14-year-old freshman killed in crash near Galveston's Ball High SchoolBattleship Texas arrives safe in Galveston drydock for major repairsCrews swarm USS Texas within hours of docking in GalvestonCrack, marijuana, weapons seized in Texas City raid, police saidProbe underway over death in Galveston County JailUT System's argument to withhold Raimer records cites misconduct investigationGalveston mourns loss of 14-year-old Ball High School studentGalveston shootout leaves one dead, one in critical condition CollectionsGalveston firefighters, shelter animals team up for annual calendarThousands of bike enthusiasts gather for 2022 Island Ride Out and Bike ExpoSand-crafters hit the beach for annual competitionWhen the cows came home CommentedRaid on Trump's house was the last straw for me (261) New climate bill is a good step, but is it too late? (85) Ferry landing security checks are stupid (76) I'll support Beto against the 'gun gluttons' (69) Operation Lone Star needs a deeper look (62) Why are our competitors exempt from Paris Agreement? (57) Driver charged in deadly Galveston crash just released from prison on 3rd DWI conviction, police say (50) Trump raid should be assessed by facts, not anger or ideology (45) Unusual abortion clinic launches from Galveston docks (44) Guest commentary: Americans must awaken and 'stop the madness' (43)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.