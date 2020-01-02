Campbell
Celebration of life services for Mildred Campbell will be held today at First Baptist Church - Texas City, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 4 p.m.
Swilley
Funeral services for Vera Louise Swilley will be held today at 2 p.m. at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, 2128 Broadway in Galveston. Burial will follow at Galveston County Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock.
Corolla
Memorial service for Billie Corolla will be held today at Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 16626 San Luis Pass Rd., Jamaica Beach under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home. Visitation will start at 11 a.m. with service to follow at 12 p.m.
Tamez
Funeral service for Carlos Tamez will be held today at 9:30 a.m. at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
