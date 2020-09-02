SANTA FE—
Mrs. Nettie Dean Wells passed from this life Saturday, August 22, 2020, in Texas City.
Born July 15, 1942 in Kinder, Louisiana, Mrs. Wells had been a longtime resident of Santa Fe. Nettie was the head custodian at Santa Fe High School for over 30 years and was an avid gambler.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Darlene (Flenigan) Johnson; husband, Joe Dan Wells; brothers, Freddie Gene Johnson and Grady Lynn Johnson.
Survivors include her sons, Ronnie Eugene Crisp of Santa Fe, Michael Lynn Crisp, Sr. and wife, Shelley of Santa Fe, David Alan Crisp of Hitchcock; daughter, Clara Lynn Cozza of Galveston; brothers, Michael Gary Johnson of Dayton, Rayford Johnson, Lloyd Burnett Johnson of Santa Fe; 9 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.