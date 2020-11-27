ARCADIA, TEXAS — Myrtle Lee Reeves, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Service arrangements are entrusted to Emken-Linton Funeral Home. 409-945-4444
GALVESTON — Mary Elizabeth Harris Cooper, age 92, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Service arrangements are entrusted to J. LEVY & TERMINI FUNERAL HOME, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
TEXAS CITY, TEXAS — Paula Thomas, age 62, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Service arrangements are entrusted to Wynn Funeral Home. 409-621-1677
GALVESTON —
Mary Theresa Reza, age 74, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020. Service arrangements are entrusted to J. LEVY & TERMINI FUNERAL HOME, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
