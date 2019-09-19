Jimmy got his angel wings Tuesday, September 17, 2019 and was received by his Father in heaven and daughter, Angie with open arms after a lengthy illness.
He lived his life to the fullest and enjoyed all his days spending time with his family and numerous friends. He was quite a character, full of laughter and jokes, a trait he handed down to his children.
Jim worked 40 years as an appliance technician and operating his own business Molina Appliance Repair for 15 years. This allowed him the time to be at every practice and game his kids played. Just watching them on the field gave him so much pride.
He himself loved playing football for Ball High School Class of 1973. He spent many a weekend playing fast pitch softball at Roque/Hooper Fields where he established many lifetime friendships. Big Jim (Jimbo) will definitely be missed.
He is preceded in death by his adoring daughter, Angela Molina; parents, Johnny and Consuelo Molina; brothers, Philip Ovalle and Tony Ovalle and sisters, Teresa Ovalle, Eva Martinez and Gloria DeLeon.
He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Delia Molina and his son, Jimmy Molina, his pride; sisters, Mary Prada (Luis Sr.) Tina Sifuentes (Felix) and brothers, Johnny Molina (Debbie) and Rudy Villarreal (Edward). Also left behind brokenhearted is his fur baby Chula, that he loved and gave him so much joy.
Pallbearers will be Richard Compean, Steve Salinas, Eloy Molina, Tony Fuentez III, Al Reyna and Mike Richardson. Honorary pallbearers, Rick Compean, Tony Fuentez, Jr., Jimmy Molina, Russell Gary, David Martinez and Frank Leyva, Sr.
The family invites you to join them as they celebrate his life on Saturday, September 21, 2019 with a public visitation from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City, Texas. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park
