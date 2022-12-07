HOUSTON, TX — Paula Lea Goldbaum Levine, aged 90, died on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 in her home.
The funeral service will take place on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM at J Levy & Termini Funeral Home 2128 Broadway Avenue J, Galveston, TX 77550. Rabbi Yitzchok Schmukler will officiate. Interment will follow at Congregation B’nai Israel Cemetery, 61st Street and Avenue T, Galveston, TX.
Paula Lea Goldbaum Levine was born to Arthur and Fannie Goldbaum on August 22, 1932 in Newark, NJ. She was the older sister of her brother Henry. She graduated from Glassboro State Teacher’s College (now Rowan University). She met her husband of 64 years, Harold Levine, at a USO dance, and they married in 1955. Following a brief stint as a 4th grade schoolteacher and librarian, she gave birth to her son, then her daughter, and she remained at home raising them and volunteering in many organizations until the mid-1970s, when she went back to work full time at the University of Texas Medical Branch as a medical writer and editor until she retired in 1995. Though she began her life in New Jersey, and always kept her New Jersey accent, she followed her husband’s career to many places, including Schenectady, New York, Northbrook, Illinois, Houston and then Galveston, Texas. After retirement, she moved to Clear Lake, TX to be closer to family.
Paula was a loving wife to Harold, who preceded her in death in 2019. She was a devoted mother to their two children, Steven and Ruth, and her 8 grandchildren, David, Anna, Moshe, Shlomo, Zalman, Mendel, Benjamin, and Sarah. She was active in the community and the Sisterhood at their temple, Temple B’nai Israel for many years. She volunteered as a librarian, was a “cookie captain” for the Girl Scouts, and enjoyed caring for and even showing her many cats and dogs. She was loving, generous, optimistic, and family oriented. She enjoyed traveling, playing cards, knitting and crocheting, but there was nothing she liked better than curling up with a good book. She was also a talented writer and wrote many stories of her life and her family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.