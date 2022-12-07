Paula Lea Goldbaum Levine

HOUSTON, TX — Paula Lea Goldbaum Levine, aged 90, died on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 in her home.

The funeral service will take place on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM at J Levy & Termini Funeral Home 2128 Broadway Avenue J, Galveston, TX 77550. Rabbi Yitzchok Schmukler will officiate. Interment will follow at Congregation B’nai Israel Cemetery, 61st Street and Avenue T, Galveston, TX.

