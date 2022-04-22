TEXAS CITY — Bessie Naomi Trammell, 97, of Texas City passed away April 14, 2022 in League City, Texas.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Emken-Linton Funeral home in Texas City. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock, Texas. Visitation will be 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Monday, April 25, 2022 at Emken-Linton Funeral.
Naomi was born November 2, 1924 in Elmont, Texas to Bessie Bell and Clarence Fletcher Stroud.
She married Melvin Eugene Trammell on March 23, 1946 in Sherman, Texas. They would have been married 70 years when Eugene passed away on February 15, 2016.
They moved to Texas City in 1946. They arrived in time for the 1947 Texas City Disaster. Naomi survived even though she was out on the Texas City Dike fishing with a friend when the first explosion occurred. She resided in Texas City her whole married life and raised six children. Naomi and Eugene enjoyed retirement years RVing, gardening, camping, going to Lake Limestone and dancing.
Naomi's greatest love was spending time with her family that included children, grandchildren, great grandchildren. Even great-great grandchildren.
She was a member of the Heights Baptist Church and the Northside Baptist Church in Texas City.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Eugene Trammell; brothers, Judge Stroud, Johnny Stroud, Garvin Stroud and Charles Stroud; daughters, Demaris Ann Trammell and Dorothy Garcia Greer; son, Melvin Dennis Trammell.
She is survived by brother, David Stroud; children, Sherry Solis (Ernie), Kenneth Trammell, Tonda Ballard (Donald), JoAnn Trammell; grandchildren, Amy Ballard, Brent Ballard (Melanie), Tiffany Messina, Tina Punwasi (Kevin), Tisha Trammell, Justin Trammell (Sandra), JoLyne Ballard, Jennifer Baucom (Bo), Sabrina Campbell (Mark), Tracey Johnson (Terry), Jody Garcia (Eireen), Jason Garcia, Michael Greer (Monica), Danial Martinez (Melissa) and Jackie Martinez; 35+ great grandchildren and numerous great-great grandchildren along with other relatives and friends.
