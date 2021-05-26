TEXAS CITY —
Raymond Tepera of Texas City, 80, passed on May 19, 2021 of melanoma.
Raymond and his twin brother Johnny were born September 5, 1940 in Cameron, TX.
Ray was the captain of the football team at Yoe High where he was a defensive lineman, he might have been smaller than some but hit harder than most. He was awarded a college scholarship to play football at Navarro Jr. College. His undergraduate degree was from Sam Houston with a major in biology and received his master’s degree from Texas A&M.
After graduation Ray was excited to be a football coach and biology teacher at high schools in Cleveland, TX, Waco, TX, Electra, TX and then to La Marque high school where he coached football for 28 years. Ray’s defensive linemen were his pride and joy. As the defensive coordinator, building a strong record setting defensive team, they were known as “The Blue Devils”.
Every kid that Ray taught has a “Coach Tepera” story.
Ray married Eileen DiDominic in 1968 and they raised children Karen and David.
In retirement Ray and Eileen did a lot of traveling but were always happy to come home.
Ray was predeceased by his parents Frances Ann Sevcik Tepera and father Anton Tepera, grandsons Dustin Tepera and Dalton Rosser. Ray is survived by his wife Eileen of 52 years, daughter Karen Tepera Franklin, son-in-law Tod Franklin, granddaughter Kameron Frances Tepera Franklin, Logan Tod Tepera Franklin (all in Dallas), son David Tepera, daughter-in-law Tina Tepera, grandson Dylan Tepera, granddaughter Daylyn Tepera (all in League City), his twin brother John Tepera of San Antonio and many nieces and nephews he loved and he was especially close with his niece Jenifer Tepera Brown of San Antonio.
English was Ray’s second language. Ray was very proud of his Czech heritage and got to visit family in the Czech Republic a few years ago.
A graveside service will be held in Cameron TX at a later date for family.
In lieu of flowers a donation can be made in his name for the upkeep of the cemetery. Please mail checks to:
Sts Cyril & Methodius
Catholic Cemetery
C/o Anna Teague/Ray
Tepera
1058 CR 143
Cameron, Texas 76520
