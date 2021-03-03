TEXAS CITY — Thomas Earl Richardson was born on August 17, 1947 to Lank Marion Richardson and Dorothy Mae Howard Parker. He was a 1968 graduate of Lincoln High School, retiring after 27 years of diligent service with Local 116. He was a member of Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church. His unconditional love for his family and friends will greatly be missed.
On February 26, 2021 Thomas Earl Richardson passed from his earthly life into eternity. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 45 years, Josephine Richardson and other loved ones.
He leaves to cherish his memories his children, Carlos Hernandez, Michael Hernandez, Walter Richardson, Emma Richardson Gosine, Kathy Washington and Julie Richardson; siblings, Marion Richardson, Reginald Richardson and Sharon Richardson Burroughs; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
There will be a public visitation held on Friday, March 5, 2021 from 7pm to 10pm held at Carnes Funeral Home located at 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591. A second visitation will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 10am with a church service to begin at 11am services will be held at Rising Star Baptist Church located at 302 N. Oak Street, Texas City, Texas 77591. Burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.
