On Saturday, August 31, 2019 Audelia Longoria De Leon passed away peacefully at the age of 84.
Loving wife and mother of four children she was born on August 5, 1953 in Raymondville, Texas. It is here where she graduated and met and married her husband of 38 years, Frank G. De Leon. After leaving Raymondville and starting a family raising four kids, Frank, Diana, Oscar and Rick all in the Texas City area. Audelia worked in sales and for financial institutions as a teller for the most of her working career. After retiring she dedicated herself to the care of her ailing mother back in Raymondville. A very selfless, kind and loving wife, mother and friend she will be missed by her entire family and everyone she touched with her spirit, laughter and joy.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank G. De Leon; her daughter, Diana Quinn; her parents, Adelaido and Angelita Longoria; her four brothers, Felix, Manuel, Gustavo and Eustiolio Longoria; and two sisters, Eduvina Longoria and Marcela Guzman.
Audelia is survived by her three sons, Frank De Leon, Jr., Oscar De Leon and wife Cynthia and Rick De Leon and wife Lety; brother, Joe Longoria and wife Olga; brother- in-law, Santiago Guzman. She had eleven grandchildren, Naomi, Franklin, Jacob, Jaycee, Oscar Ray, Michael, Jayson, Amanda, Mandy, Rick, Phillip. She also had seven great-grandchildren, Adrian, Abagail, Bailey, Elayna, Adaline, Nicholas and Adelina.
Audelias family will receive friends for visitation 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home with a rosary to follow. Mass will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 6, 2019 at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Forest Park East.
Pallbearers are Oscar Ray De Leon, Michael De Leon, Jayson De Leon, Franklin De Leon, Rick A. De Leon, Jacob Quinn, Phillip J. Connor.
