Anna B. (Chenoweth) Attanasio

GALVESTON — Anna (Chenoweth) Attanasio, age 88, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Sept 25, 2021. Anna was born in Orange, TX and moved to Galveston with her family when she was very young. Anna attended Galveston schools and worked for the "phone company". She met Paul Attanasio and they married in 1957. Anna and Paul had two children, Cynthia and Paul Jr. Anna devoted most of her time to loving and caring for her family. She did later work as a Realtor and then retired from UTMB where she worked as a Phlebotomist. Anna was an active member of the St. Peter's Catholic Church for many years.
Anna was preceded in death by Paul Attanasio Sr, her loving husband of 49 years; her parents Richard and Eula (Moore) Chenoweth; Her sister Judy Rosenberg (Harry) and brothers Richard (Carolyn), Carl and Wayne Chenoweth.
She is survived by her children Cynthia Attanasio and Paul Jr (Letitia) Attanasio.; brother Albert "Herky" Chenoweth; grandchildren Chris Attanasio, Mark (Kailyn) Attanasio, Lauren (Mike) Paluska and Miles Callis; great granddaughter Parker Paluska; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home with a funeral service beginning at 12 Noon, with Deacon Robert Standridge officiating. The burial will be private to immediate and extended family only at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Galveston.
The family requests that masks be worn during the indoor funeral services.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Anna's honor to Shriners Children's Hospital; or National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMIGulfCoast.org).
