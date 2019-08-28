On Tuesday, August 27, 2019, Earl Michael Rivas, loving husband and father of five children, passed away at the age of 82. Earl was born on January 29, 1937 in Sugar Land, Texas to Juan and Irene Rivas. On July 2, 1958, he married Rosie Romero. Earl and Rosie celebrated 61 years of marriage this past January. They raised two sons, Earl Jr. and Robert, and three daughters, Irene, Felicia and Lucy.
Earl worked many years for Gene Hammond auto dealerships as a painter. Earl worked for Galveston County Road and Bridge until his retirement.
Earl was preceded in death by his father, Juan; and his mother, Irene. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Rosie; sons, Earl, Jr. and wife Tonya of Cypress, Robert of Alvin; daughters, Irene and husband Kevin Harris of Missouri City, Felicia and husband Steve Blessing of Frisco and last, but not least, Lucy and husband Matt Clausen of Friendswood. His brothers, Gene and wife Sefa, Charlie and wife Theresa, Joe and wife Linda; grandchildren, Ruben, Robert, Jr., Shawn, Nickolas, Max, David, Jr., Michael, Kalvin, Jared, Sabrina, Brianna, Kim, Chris, Michael, Krystal and Krystina. Great-grandchildren Ruben, Jr., Shawn, Jr., Payton, Camila, Makayla, Haley, and Harlow.
At the age of 10, Earl was a survivor of the Great Texas City Explosion of 1947 and spent many years recovering in the hospital from his injuries.
Friends are cordially invited to the visitation with the family on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 2:00 p.m. at the Jeter Memorial Funeral Home, 311 N. Friendswood Dr., Friendswood, TX 77546 (281) 992-7200.
Condolences may be sent to the Rivas family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at www.jeterfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.