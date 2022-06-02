Funeral services for Friday, June 3, 2022 Jun 2, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KerbowServices for Catherine Kerbow will be held at 12:00pm, Friday, June 3, 2022 at St. Albert of Trapani Church, 11027 S. Gessner Rd. in Houston, TxByerley PedenServices for Katherine Byerley Peden will be held at 10:00am, Friday, June 3, 2022 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Community, 3600 Brinkman St. in Houston, Tx Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesLeague City woman charged with manslaughter over fatal October crashCoast Guard tows disabled Galveston sighting-seeing boatPlayer's mother donates $1 million to improve Galveston ball fieldDocuments point to witness in Texas City businessman's deathTexas City businessman shot at Kimble County ranch; son arrestedPopular Houston bistro plans Galveston eatery; La Brisa ups its game in League CityMan shot dead in Texas City suspected in La Marque killingQuestion of the week: Should more extensive gun control measures be taken to counteract and prevent events such as mass shootings?As Texans pull for pot, Abbott says noNavy veteran with stage four cancer gets last wish to go deep sea fishing CollectionsStar Spangled Carts parade through Galveston to honor military sacrificeCitizen of the Year 2022Local LULAC Chapter hosts vigil for Uvalde victimsIsland summer season kicks off with Galveston Island Beach RevueInsects, invertebrates get the spotlight at Moody Garden’s Rainforest PyramidIn Focus: Guardians 6, Astros 1Statue of League City’s namesake dedicatedLa Izquierda blends music, surfing during annual festivalGalveston LULAC holds annual Cinco de Mayo FiestaPier 21 is smokin' with 26th annual Yaga's Wild Game and BBQ Cook-off CommentedQuestion of the week: Should more extensive gun control measures be taken to counteract and prevent events such as mass shootings? (104) Question of the week: Should Roe v. Wade be overturned? (99) Time for NRA, Americans to say enough on school shootings (86) Guest editorial: The Washington Post says pleas prove Jan. 6 was an insurrection (84) Guest editorial: The New York Times argues US is not ready for the end of Roe v. Wade (73) When is enough, enough? (63) Guest commentary: Beware of ultra-conservatives bearing bogus polls (58) Hybrid work becomes employee expectation for some jobs in Galveston County (56) You can correct all this by voting in November (56) It's a coordinated attempt to take down our republic (47)
