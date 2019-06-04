Betty Merlene Block, 78, of Texas City, passed away, Saturday, June 1, 2019.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park. Visitation will be 5:00 -7:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City, Texas.
Merlene was born January 7, 1941 in Oak Hill, Texas. She was the heart of her family and devoted her life to taking care of them. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to go shopping and enjoyed being outdoors tending to her roses and plants.
She is preceded in death by parents, Robert and Nora Mae Irwin; siblings, Wanda and Leon Irwin and grandson, Jeffrey Cook.
Survivors include her husband, Lonnie Block; children, Tammy Cook and husband Mike, DuRay Block and wife Rhonda, Jill Martinez and husband Angel; grandchildren, Holly Jernigan, Cassie and Lonnie Block, Evan and Noah Martinez; great-grandchildren, Tucker and Bethany Ferree and Cayson Clifton
Pallbearers are Angel, Evan and Noah Martinez, Mike Cook, Tucker Ferree and Lonnie Block II and honorary pallbearer, Jeffrey Cook.
