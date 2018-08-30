The family of Lena Marie Benjamin Woodard invites you to join as they celebrate the Love and Legacy a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister.

Services will be held Saturday, September 1, 2018, at the Historic Avenue L Baptist Church (2612 Ave L), with visitation beginning at 12:00 p.m. followed by service at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor E.R. Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband Samuel Woodard, daughters, Hattie, Peggy, Trudie and Amy; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, two sisters, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relative and friends.

See her full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com

