The family of Lena Marie Benjamin Woodard invites you to join as they celebrate the Love and Legacy a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister.
Services will be held Saturday, September 1, 2018, at the Historic Avenue L Baptist Church (2612 Ave L), with visitation beginning at 12:00 p.m. followed by service at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor E.R. Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband Samuel Woodard, daughters, Hattie, Peggy, Trudie and Amy; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, two sisters, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relative and friends.
See her full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.