July 8, 1963 – September 14, 2018
Bobby was born July 8, 1963 in Galveston, Texas to Mr. and Mrs. Johnnie Sellers, and they later moved to Hitchcock, Texas.
He completed his education in the Hitchcock Public School System where he excelled in his grades at the highest level of President of his Class and Valedictorian. He participated in sports, Track and Field was his specialty, his favorite sport, and he won several awards as a Sprinter in the races of the 100, 200 and 4x100 Relay. He was a member of the Christian Athletic Club. During his high school years he was highly recognized for his scholarly excellence with the honor and privilege to work in the prestigious NASA Space Program alongside Engineers and other notable professionals at the NASA Space Center in Houston, TX.
He graduated high school with honors and attended the Southwest School of Electronics in Austin, Texas. He soon was sought after and hired by Abbott Laboratories and ascended to the level of Management in the Electrical and Engineering Departments, managing hundreds of employees and projects totaling hundreds of millions. Bobby retired from Abbott and alongside with his wife, Charmane H. Sellers, grew a success construction company over 15 years, of which he was the Chief Construction Manager over several projects with the City of Austin, UT Austin, Huston Tillotson University, Austin Community College, the new Central Library-Austin, U. S. Department of Veterans Affairs, many more plus countless services during Storm Damage after Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Harvey, and volunteered on several occasions with many non-profit organizations and communities.
Bobby was a man of impeccable character, integrity, brilliance, grace, strength, kindness, a witty sense of humor, loving, giving, humble and genuine through and through.
He was a deeply loving Son, wonderful Brother, phenomenal Dad and Grandfather, wonderful Uncle and Cousin and an amazingly loving, caring and devoted husband. Bobby loved to teach! He trained over 500 Contractors in EPA Lead Based Training.
He always made sure with all employees and contractors—EVERYONE—who worked with him in some capacity, was taught by him and when he saw the best in someone when they did not see it in themselves—he treated them with dignity and respect, and let them know their value and worth. Bobby was a remarkable human being, a good man and he is and will always be missed the size of all the oceans in this world by his family, friends and anyone who knew him. May his bright light and legacy continue to shine ever so brightly!
Viewing-Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, September 24, 2018 at Weed-Corley-Fish Leander Funeral Home, 1200 S. Bagdad Road, Leander, TX 78641.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at Victory Church, 7625 N. Interstate, Hwy. 35, Austin,TX 78752.
Graveside Services – Final Resting Place will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 29, 2018, at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston, Texas.
Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Leander (512) 260-8800. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.