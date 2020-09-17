Edward Eugene Hopf, CPA, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Atria
Assisted Living in Friendswood, Texas, where truly caring people helped him through many serious effects of Parkinson’s disease.
Most older Dickinsonians, as well as clients from surrounding areas, knew Gene from his fifty years behind a desk in Dickinson. He loved his work and he was probably the only one in town who enjoyed income tax season, which brought him into contact with so many who became friends. Gene was proud to be a charter member of Rotary International in Dickinson, a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Chamber of Commerce. He was an avid golfer and a phenomenal fisherman (or so he thought) until he became ill.
Gene was a true Texan. Born in Taylor, TX, his travels, from the time he was five, took him to Lockhart, Austin, Pasadena, Houston and he finally settled in Dickinson, Texas. He graduated from Milby High School in 1949. For the following two years, he became a proud member of the US Army and the 187th Airborne serving as a Regimental Combat Team Parachutist.
Upon his return from Korea, he studied and earned his degree from the University of Houston. He later returned to U of H and earned his license as a CPA on July 30, 1962.
Gene’s parents, Henry and Hedwig Hopf, and his brother Henry preceded him in death. His surviving family includes his children Randy and Rica, Greg, Tim and Mary, Christy Hopf Moreno, Leighanna, his dear sister Yvonne DeJean, and his love, Janet. In addition, he had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service for family will be held at a later date.
