Kimberly Jackson

DICKINSON — With heavy of hearts, we announce the loss of a beautiful and wonderful soul. Kimberly Jean Jackson departed this world at 11:08am on December 23, 2021, at UTMB Health Clear Lake Hospital. As she battled numerous illnesses throughout her journey, she remained so strong for so long that her heart could not endure anymore. Kimberly was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She is survived by her husband, Wess Mathew Jackson; two sons, Trevor Scott Jackson and his wife, Tabatha Kahla, Ronald Mathew Jackson and his wife Staci Amos; daughter, Ginger Rae Jackson and her husband, Ross Anderson; nine grandchildren, Jonathan Jackson, Bradley Jackson, Zachary Jackson, Nina Jackson, Jase Jackson, Sean Amos, Angeline Jackson, Gabriel Sandoval, Sophia Sandoval; one great-grandchild, Paisley Jackson; sister, Kathryn Sue Thompson; niece, Victoria Pate; and nephew, Trey Pate.
Kimberly was born in Long Beach, California on June 16, 1964, to David Miles Thompson and Durlyn Marie Thompson. At 13 years old she and her family moved to Dickinson, Texas, where she met her soulmate, Wess Mathew Jackson. They celebrated their 40th anniversary this past October. She graduated from Dickinson High School, and from Galveston College as a nursing student. After graduation, she began her career as a home healthcare nurse and an accountant. She cared for all of her patients with a great passion.
Kimberly devoted her life to her family and was always there, no matter the situation. Her love was boundless and everlasting. She loved to read, travel, and cook. She was an excellent cook as she could make any recipe that she found with great ease. She also loved the holidays (especially Christmas) and spending time with her family every moment she possibly could. She touched so many lives and anyone who had the pleasure of knowing Kim knew of her kindness and her huge heart. Her beauty could light up any room she walked in. She always bared a smile throughout it all and found positivity within any given situation. She knew how to have fun and make life worth the while. This incredible woman will be gravely missed but she will always hold a very special place in many of our hearts.
In her honor, a visitation will be held, 5:30-6:30 PM, with a celebration of her life at 6:30 PM, Monday, December 27, 2021 atCrowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson, Texas.
