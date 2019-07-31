Kaleb Smith, 5, passed away on July 20, 2019.
He was the son of Natasha Perry. Born in La Marque, TX. He attended Hitchcock Primary School. He enjoyed playing with his younger brother Nehemiah, playing on his tablet, going to the beach, going to the park and he loved going to school.
He is survived by his mother, Natasha; brother, Nehemiah; grandmother, Rena; grandfather, Jerome; step-grandfather, Leonard; many aunts and uncles, cousins and many friends in the La Marque congregation. We would also like to acknowledge, Timothy Glover for being a devoted father figure.
There will be a public visitation held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. with a chapel service to begin at 11:00 a.m. Services will be held at Carnes Funeral Home located at 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591. Burial to follow at Hayes Grace Memorial park located at 10708 Hwy 6, Santa Fe, Texas 77510.
