DICKINSON — Nancy Barlow-Brown, a longtime resident of Dickinson, passed peacefully, with family by her side, on June 11, 2021. Nancy was born on January 15, 1957 to Johnny and Eva Ruth Barlow in Corsicana, Texas. Nancy graduated High School in Dickinson, Texas before moving on and obtaining her undergraduate degree from Texas State University in San Marcos.
She was a valued member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary 6378 and the American Legion Post 554 Auxiliary. Nancy worked in the petrochemical industry for over 30 years and was a member of the VSW Union. Nancy had a love of life, a wonderful sense of humor, and was cherished by her family and friends.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Sue Staton, her nephew Joseph Staton, and her husband of over 20 years, Richard Brown. She is survived by her sister, Johnie Beasley, her nephews, John Staton, Samuel Hutchison, Eric Beasley, and her niece, Sara Staton. Her celebration of life will be held at a later date.
