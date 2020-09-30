Mary Inez Kahla Greb, 88, of Port Bolivar, died Monday, September, 28, 2020. She was born on May 28, 1932, to Inez Standley Kahla and Victor Davidson Kahla, in Galveston. Mary was a lifetime member of Galveston County Fair & Rodeo Association. She helped start Port Bolivar 4-H Club and enjoyed volunteering with Texas A&M Poultry Science & Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo.
Survivors include her sons, William Oscar Greb III and his wife, Linda, of Beach City; and Robert Greb and his wife, Lauren Morgan, of Stowell; daughter, Laurie Payton and her husband, Ben, of Stowell; seven grandchildren, Crystal Alvarez and her husband, Moses; William O. Greb IV and his wife, Ashley; Virginia Greb, Shane Greb, Michael Greb, and their mother, Barbara Greb; Jessica Mouton and her husband, Eric; Eric Payton and his wife, Caroline; great-grandchildren, Emma Alvarez, Maddox Mouton, Cory Mouton, Payton Mouton, Lily Mouton, Ansleigh Greb; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William “Windy” Oscar Greb, Jr., sister, Laura Thompson; brother, Sergeant Victor D. Kahla; sister-in-law, Jessie and her husband, Kirk Kirkendall.
A Rosary for Mrs. Greb will be recited at 4:30 p.m. with a gathering of family and friends to follow until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Malloy Funerals & Cremations, 3028 Broadway, Galveston, Texas. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 2, 2020, at St. Louis Catholic Church, 315 Buccaneer Drive, Winnie, under the direction of Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont, Texas, with her interment to follow at Port Bolivar Cemetery, Port Bolivar, Texas.
Please observe social distancing guidelines. By attending any public event you are acknowledging the risk of exposure to the Coronavirus. Please follow the guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control: cdc.gov.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
