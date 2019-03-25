GALVESTON—
Amos Garcia Perez, Jr. age 79 of Baytown passed away peacefully Tuesday March 12, 2019 at his residence in Baytown, Texas. Memorial services will be held at 4:00 - 6:00 pm Thursday March 28, 2019 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. Burial with Military Honors will be at 1:45 pm Friday March 29, 2019 at Houston National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. www.carnesbrothers.com
Born August 10, 1939 in Galveston to Amos and Margaret Gayton Perez, he entered the Army in 1956, attended “Airborne” Jump School and Raider-Recondo School during his first stent in the Armed Services. He was Honorably Discharged in August of 1959 and then 3 months later he re-enlisted in the Army. He went on to complete his Masters Jump School Training in 1964. He did three tours in Vietnam, 1965, 1968 with the 82nd Airborne Division and in 1970 with MACV as an Advisor to the Vietnamese Army Mountain Division. While in Vietnam, he was wounded in action twice and received 2 Purple Hearts with Oak Leaf Cluster. His other military awards included the Bronze Star, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device, Expert Infantry Combat Badge, Masters Jump Wings, Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Medal, Good Conduct Medal and many other recognitions for his outstanding service to the United States Armed Services. He retired from the military in 1976 but was an active member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Vietnam Veterans of America and the American Legion. He was also a member of a Non-Profit group in Baytown called Christmas Para Los Ninos which provided disadvantaged children in the GCCISD with a Christmas to Remember.
Preceded in death by his parents, brothers Danny Perez , Eugene Perez, Lawrence Perez, Joe Perez and Israel Perez and sisters Helen Daly and Theresa Orejon.
He is Survived by his devoted wife of 36 years Lilly Alcorta Perez of Baytown; sons Troy Perez of Henderson, NV and Todd Perez and wife Tammy of Carmichael, CA; daughter Yvonne Perez Lemos of Henderson, NV; step-children Victor Hernandez and wife Karen of Angleton, Tx and Debbie Rodriguez and husband Marc of Baytown, Tx; sisters Evangelina Jeffress and husband Morris of Tenaha, Tx; Patricia Starnes and husband Donald of San Antonio, Tx; Minnie Sergery of Phoenix, AZ; Diane Gonzales of Galveston, Tx; brother Richard Perez and wife Gwen of Maybank, Tx; numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Amos was a true “Hero” and a very humbled man dedicated to his wife, family, friends and veterans. He loved to dance, fish, piddle in his garage and read his Sunday paper. He had a heart of gold and was loved by many. He will be dearly missed and loved by all.
His family would like to extend a special thank you to Village Home Health Care, Heart to Heart Hospice and Methodist St. John’s Hospital.
Amos requested, in lieu of flowers all donations be made to Disabled Veterans, Wounded Warrior and your local VFW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.