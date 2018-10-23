SANTA FE—Mrs. Audrey Jaenice Stout passed from this life Monday morning, October 22, 2018, in Webster.
Jaenice was born to Augusta and Alice (Frizzle) Busch on April 20, 1937 in San Benito, TX. She enjoyed spending her life taking care of others, especially children. When she wasn’t taking care of her own children and grandchildren she was at the Santa Fe daycares making sure the local children were taken care of and loved. Jaenice was a proud life time member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church where she was a choir member for many years. She was very talented at crocheting and was always creating beautiful items for herself and her family to enjoy. Jaenice brought love and care into this world and we will be forever grateful for the time we had with her.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Augusta and Alice (Frizzell) Busch; husband, Howard David Stout; brother, Leland Stout.
Survivors include her son, David Stuart Stout and wife, Sandra; daughter, Leanne Page and husband, Lawrence; sister, Seanne Sparks; grandchildren, Lindsey M. Page, Lori Thomas, Crystal Knapp; numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764, Santa Fe, Texas 77510.
A private cremation was conducted under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com.
