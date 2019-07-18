Pitman August Buck, age 89, passed away at home on Wednesday July 17, 2019.

He was born in Houston, retired from Monsanto at the age of 55, and lived in Texas City for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Nellwyn; their sons, Kevin, Phillip and Eric; their grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

