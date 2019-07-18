Pitman August Buck, age 89, passed away at home on Wednesday July 17, 2019.
He was born in Houston, retired from Monsanto at the age of 55, and lived in Texas City for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Nellwyn; their sons, Kevin, Phillip and Eric; their grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.