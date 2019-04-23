Elizabeth Patricia (Betty Pat) Curran, 94, died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Galveston, Texas on April 18, 2019. Betty Pat was born on the island (a proud BOI) on March 17, 1925, daughter of Syvert B. Christensen, Sr. and Ellen (Nell) Lidstone Christensen.
Betty Pat is preceded in death by her husband, Bernard A, Curran, Sr. (46 yrs. of age); her parents; her two sisters, Mary Jane Christensen and Helen (Nell) Naschke; and her two brothers, Syvert B. Christensen, Jr. and John L. Christensen.
Betty Pat remained a widow, caring for her five children. She was very proud of her work as a Deputy Clerk in the Galveston County Clerk Office, Secretary at O’Connell Business Office, and The University of Texas Medical Branch (Moody State School).
She is survived by her children: daughters, Mary Frances Settles (Michael), Ellen P. Sanderson (David), and Rita Lu Whiteman (Paul); sons, Bernard A. Curran, Jr., (Catherine) and Christopher A. Curran (Georgette). Survivors include grandchildren and their families: Paige Strode, (Marc), children, Curran, Maverick, Raleigh and Ben; Amy Dodge, (Ryan), child, Bryce; Raymond B. Curran; Corey D. Sanderson, (Angela), sons Preston Blankenship and Zachary Sanderson; Brandi Sanderson, son, Chase Givens; Bryan S. Curran, (Mia); and Jack A. Curran; Drake C. Whiteman, and Gage C. Whiteman; Sabrina E. Curran and Christopher M. Curran. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Teresa Sudela Christensen and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family is grateful to her caregivers from Right at Home, most recently, Tabitha Hanson, and their mother’s longtime friend and caregiver, Anneia Hassan. Thanks also to Kindred at Home therapist and Hospice.
The family will receive visitors at St. Patrick Church, 3424 Ave K, in Galveston from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 following a rosary beginning 8:30 a.m. The funeral mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, 2506 65th Street, Galveston.
Pallbearers will be Raymond B. Curran, Bryan S. Curran, Jack A. Curran, Corey D. Sanderson, Drake C. Whiteman and Gage C. Whiteman. Honorary pallbearers are sons- in-law Thomas Michael Settles, Paul Whiteman, David Sanderson, and her granddaughters Paige Strode, Amy Dodge and Brandi Sanderson.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations to St. Patrick Church Restoration, or charity of your choice.
