BACLIFF —
Robert Louis Smathers, born Nov 6, 1924, went to be with the Lord on Oct 21st ,2020. He was a beloved Son, Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Great Grandfather. The world lost a wonderful man full of life, wit, and integrity. He will be missed dearly by all.
Born in Canton, NC to Arlie E. and Minnie E. Smathers, he moved to Texas in his early teens, and attended Pasadena HS.
Robert joined the Army in 1943. He served in the European Theatre of Operations in the “517 PRCT”. He fought in Operation Dragoon, The Battle of the Bulge, and other European cam- paigns. He was decorat- ed with 5 Bronze Stars, 1 Bronze Arrowhead, a Bronze Star Medal for Bravery, The Purple Heart, and a Good Con- duct Medal. Later in his life he was also awarded with The Legion of Hon- our Medal from France. He was honorably dis- charged in Nov 1945.
After the War, he married his high school sweetheart Mara Kath- ryn McClary on April 25th,1946. Married for 65 years, they raised three daughters on Galveston Bay, where he remained until his passing.
He worked at Cham- pion Papers for 34 years until 1983. He was the President of Houston Pa- per and Pulp Mill Work- ers Union in 1953, then later became the Paper Mill Maintenance Sec- tion Superintendent. He started his own business in 1982, Bay Products, Inc., which is still oper- ating today. He was a member of Sunset Meth- odist Church, where at one time he served on the Board of Directors.
Throughout his life, he cherished his memo- ries by the bay with his friends and family. He enjoyed golfing, boating, fishing, and entertaining his other “children”- his beloved Chihuahuas Toto and Teenie.
He was preceded in death his wife Mara K, his parents, sister, broth- er, niece, and son in law Bill.
He is survived by Nina and Steve Loftis, Nita Clements, Nanette Coco, 7 Grandchildren and 11 Great Grandchildren.
Gift can be made in memory to the Galveston Bay Foundation at www. galvbay.org/donate or by mail to 1725 Hwy 146, Kemah, Tx 77565.
Services were held Monday, October 26 with family at Forest Park East Funeral Home and Cemetery.
