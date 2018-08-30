GALVESTON—Bernard Martin John, Sr., age 71, of Galveston died Tuesday August 28, 2018 at his residence in Galveston.
Funeral Mass is 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 1, 2018 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Saturday at the church.
