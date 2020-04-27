Helen Beltran Edrozo passed away April 23, 2020 at Mainland Center Hospital. She was 87 years old.
Helen was born on October 29, 1932 in Texas City to Cleto and Lupe Canales Beltran. She was the 4th of 8 children and enjoyed large family gatherings. She was a TCHS graduate and received her nursing degree from St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Galveston. She worked as a floor nurse in hospitals across the country and even in Germany as she followed her husband in his Army career.
She met and married Lawrence Edrozo (Eddie) in 1955 and they raised 4 children together.
Upon Eddie’s military retirement in 1968, they made Texas City their permanent home, fulfilling a promise he had made to her. Helen retired as a state immunization nurse and then went on to her true calling: grandmother extraordinaire for Bobby and Laura. Her greatest joy was attending Bobby’s graduations and his wedding to Rebecca.
Helen was predeceased by her parents, her husband Eddie, her son Joseph, her granddaughter Laura and six of her siblings.
She is survived by her sister, Juanita Watts of San Diego CA; sons, Larry (Sue) and Steve (Brenda), her daughter, Lisa, and her grandson, Bobby (Rebecca), and numerous family members.
“Mom fought the good fight, she finished her race, she kept the faith.”
Although our current situation requires a graveside service for immediate family only at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, presided over by Rev.Richard Kleiman, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial tributes may be sent to the Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund at 1strcf.org or the Dementia Society of America at dementiasociety.org.
