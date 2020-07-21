Norman Bell Jr., born June 22, 1938 in San Augustine, TX to Norman Sr. and Addie Bell, passed away July 16, 2020 at the age of 82.
Norman Jr and Olla Mary Fletcher were married June 23, 1961 and spent the next 59 years raising children, caring for and loving family and friends, together.
Norman proudly served in the U.S. Army upon completion of his service, he found his way to Texas City. Here he worked as a concrete contractor for over 40 years in Galveston County and surrounding areas.
Celebration of life service for Norman Jr will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 227 4th Ave North, Texas City, Texas. Viewing for family and friends will be from 8 a.m. till 10 a.m. A private service for immediate family will be held following viewing period.
